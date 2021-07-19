Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
FA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.