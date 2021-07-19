Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $189,082.31. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. Insiders have sold a total of 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327 in the last ninety days.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

