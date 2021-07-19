Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.