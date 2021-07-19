Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP stock opened at $116.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

