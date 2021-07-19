Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lear in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

NYSE LEA opened at $163.65 on Monday. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

