Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of CS opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.