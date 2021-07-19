Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

