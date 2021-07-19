Jetcoin Trading Down 77.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $115,646.82 and $138,064.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

