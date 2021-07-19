JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JFrog worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $44.75. 15,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -289.67. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

