JMP Securities Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $44.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $7.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. EQIS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 126,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 110,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,192.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 1,170,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,774 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $4,719,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $922,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

