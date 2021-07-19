Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30.

GTE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.61. 5,425,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,694,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.