John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:PGR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 278,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.
About The Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
