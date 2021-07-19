Jonathan Shar Sells 14,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

