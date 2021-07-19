Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

JRNGF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,401. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

