JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Cowen began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.