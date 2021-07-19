Jrs Investments Llc Sells 12,177 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,826 shares in the company, valued at $912,792.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $511,963.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,197. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.