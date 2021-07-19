JUIICE 24 Hour Volume Hits $208.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, JUIICE has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. JUIICE has a total market cap of $116,499.28 and approximately $208.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00214511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.93 or 0.00895938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.