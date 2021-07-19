JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $321,343.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

