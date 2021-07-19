Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
