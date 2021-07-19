Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

