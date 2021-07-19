JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0010

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,773.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00144783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,841.44 or 1.00128857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.