Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

