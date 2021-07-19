Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.52% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

KDMN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KDMN stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 485,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

