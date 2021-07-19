Kambria (KAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $217,560.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,265.44 or 0.99959092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.52 or 0.01130240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00355243 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00364710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

