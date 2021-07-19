KARMA Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $234.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006252 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00091787 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

