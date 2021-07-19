Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $694.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

