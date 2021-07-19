Katalyo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,521.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $44,521.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00099168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00147555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,763.18 or 0.99823099 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.