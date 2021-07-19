Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLT stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

