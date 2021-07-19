Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

