Keep Network Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $121.55 million and $8.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,637,608 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

