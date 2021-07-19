Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $64.75 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.75 or 0.00217946 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $2.47 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

