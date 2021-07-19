Keith J. Sullivan Sells 50,893 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,799. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

