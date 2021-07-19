Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,759,014. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

