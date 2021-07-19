Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KMPR opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

