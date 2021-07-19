Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Position Cut by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,978 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 7.5% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,563,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after buying an additional 705,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 615,543 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 798,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 296,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,070. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.