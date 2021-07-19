Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $6.33 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 193,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,322. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

