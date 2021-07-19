Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $32.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $30.52. Kenon shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 59 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

