Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 45271702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

