KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

