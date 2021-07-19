KeyFi Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $10,829.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00097171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,684.11 or 1.00107160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,034 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

