KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 3% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

