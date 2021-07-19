Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 131,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$21.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.98.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

