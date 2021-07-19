Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,000 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.84. 232,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,038. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $481,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

