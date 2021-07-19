Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of KIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.