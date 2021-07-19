Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,430. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

