KLAYswap Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.82 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.32 or 0.00049769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and $14.82 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

