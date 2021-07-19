Kleros Hits Market Cap of $56.98 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $56.98 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00221461 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.