Klever (KLV) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $137.10 million and $1.21 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00096443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00142362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.47 or 1.00168629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

