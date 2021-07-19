Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,493.51 and approximately $354.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

