Komodo Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $80.21 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00151349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006647 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,847,721 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

