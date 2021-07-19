Kora Network Token (KNT) One Day Volume Hits $77.00

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 97.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Kora Network Token has traded down 97.8% against the dollar. Kora Network Token has a market capitalization of $6,133.75 and approximately $77.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kora Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kora Network Token

Kora Network Token is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

