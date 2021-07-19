Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. 121,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after buying an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,119 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

